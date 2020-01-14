BOISE, Idaho — Winter is finally here in the Treasure Valley with multiple snow storms rolling through parts of Idaho in the last week. With more winter weather on the way to the Treasure Valley, we want to see more of your amazing winter weather photos.

If you'd like your photos to be featured on our Facebook and Instagram pages, on KTVB.COM, or on-air, you have a few ways to submit photos to us.

The newest way that you can share your winter photos with KTVB is simply texting them to us! You can text your photos to (208) 321-5614, and from there, we'll be able to include them in our on-air coverage.

This phone number is also the KTVB newsroom phone number, so if you call instead of texting, you'll reach a member of the newsroom staff.

Snow falls in Treasure Valley, Idaho mountains Idaho City got a big dumping of snow this weekend. Photo: Bea Glass Snow in Idaho City. Photo: Bea Glass Snow in Idaho City. Photo: Bea Glass Photo: Leslie Ann Brown The Grimes Creek area near Idaho City got a healthy helping of new snow Saturday and Sunday. Snow at Lake Cascade State Park. Snow in Nampa. Photo courtesy: Cindy Condreay Snow in Meridian. Photo: Jessie Branden Snow in Kuna. Photo courtesy: Jamie Hutton-Potts Snow near the Nampa Airport. Photo: Russell Hills. Snow in Star. Photo: Becky Greene. Snow in Cascade. Photo: Kellie Gough Snow in Cascade. Photo Kellie Gough. Snow near Capital High School in Boise. Photo: Jackie Streeby Valdez Snow in Eagle. Photo: Carol Neal Lofsvold Snow near City of Rocks. Photo: Ross Hill Snow in Nampa. Photo: Alicia Smith Johnson Snow near Idaho City. Photo: Colin Bonner Snow in Kuna. Photo: Cindy Condreay Snow in Nampa. Photo: Rayola Hilden Photo: Dale Stump Snow in Kuna. Photo: Cindy Condreay

Another way that you can share your winter weather photos is use #7winter or tag KTVB7 in your winter photos on Instagram. We're always looking for more photos to share on our Instagram page and would love to see more submissions that use #7winter.

We also change our main hashtag as the seasons change, so we'll begin using #7spring in a few months, then #7summer and #7fall.

While you're sharing photos with us on Instagram, make sure to give us a follow and join our nearly 53,000 followers that never miss seeing some of the best winter weather photos on Instagram.

The third way that you can share your winter weather photos is that you can join KTVB's very own Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group, where hundreds of people share their own weather photos from all parts of Idaho.

Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group was started earlier this winter with the goal of connecting people who enjoy Idaho's weather with each other and KTVB's meteorologist team. In this public group, everyone can share photos and talk about what kind of weather they're experiencing in their neck of the woods.

Marjolein Lolkema Idaho Weather Watchers has 1,633 members. Welcome to KTVB's Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group! Think of this group as a place to monitor Idaho's...

No matter which way you want to submit your winter weather photos with KTVB, we want to see and share your amazing photos from around Idaho on all of our social media pages and on-air.

