How to stay safe during an earthquake

The Red Cross has some safety tips whether you are indoors or outdoors.

BOISE, Idaho — Many people messaged KTVB saying they were scared during Tuesday's earthquake, and for good reason. It was a big one.

Here are some safety tips from the Red Cross to remember what to do during an earthquake.



If you are indoors -- drop, cover, and hold on.

Try to protect your head and torso, and move as little as possible.

Find a spot that is most structurally safe, like in a doorway or under a sturdy table.

Stay indoors until you are sure it is safe to exit.

If you smell gas get out of the house and move as far away as possible.

Before you leave any building make sure that there is no debris that could fall on you.

For staying safe outdoors during an earthquake -- find a clear spot and drop to the ground.



Try to get as far away from buildings, power lines, trees and poles as possible.



If you're driving, pull over to a clear location and stop.

Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible.

Stay inside the car with your seatbelt on until the shaking stops.

