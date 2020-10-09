How to check the air quality where you live and protect yourself from wildfire smoke

The air quality in Oregon cities west of the Cascades ranges from moderate to hazardous. It's especially bad in the Willamette Valley.

PORTLAND, Ore — As dozens of wildfires continue to burn across Oregon, cities and towns from Portland to Medford are inundated with smoke.

The air quality in Oregon cities west of the Cascades ranged from moderate to hazardous on Thursday.

Portland’s air quality was unhealthy as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Air quality in the Willamette Valley was even worse. Monitors in Salem, Albany, Eugene and Roseburg showed hazardous air quality Thursday morning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wildfire smoke can irritate your lungs, cause inflammation, affect your immune system and make you more prone to lung infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says older adults and children are more likely to be affected by wildfire smoke, as well as people with heart disease and lung disease.

Here are the OHA’s recommendations for everyone on how to limit exposure to wildfire smoke: