BOISE -- Many are calling a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning a 40-year-old precedent a sharp blow to labor unions.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-to-4 on Wednesday that non-union workers can't be forced to pay fees to public sector unions. It's being called the most significant court decision on collective bargaining rights in decades. The case has far-reaching legal and political ramifications that could have an effect right here in Idaho.

Idaho is a right-to-work state; by definition, union members aren't legally obligated to pay agency, or "fair share" fees. That's not the case everywhere.

The more conservative Supreme Court justices were in the majority and said forcing workers to pay for union activity violated the First Amendment. The question many labor unions are asking: what happens now?

Public labor unions and activists have expressed disappointment in the high court's ruling on Wednesday.

"It's devastating," United Vision for Idaho Executive Director Adrienne Evans said. "It hands billionaires and special interests all of the advantages at the expense of working-class people."

"Everyone lost today with this decision because unions don't just affect people who are union members. They affect all of us," Evans added.

"We're disappointed that the Supreme Court chose to overturn a 40-plus year ruling allowing the collection for fair share fees," Idaho Education Association President Kari Overall said, "But Idaho hasn't collected fair share fees since the 80's and so it doesn't change what we've been doing as an organization for the last 30-plus years. But we would still like to have seen it turn out differently."

Many say this ruling means public sector unions across the U.S. could lose money and see their power weakened.

"What it does is it weakens unions across the board," Evans said.

But experts at Northwest Nazarene University say it's too early to tell.

"I think it's being characterized as harmful to unions because they've had this automatic source of funds. So it seems harmful but it doesn't necessarily mean they won't still get the amount of support that they do or that their collective bargaining might still be very effective even if they're running on a smaller budget," Northwest Nazarene University Professor of Finance and Economics Peter Crabb told KTVB.

"It's not the death of public unions by any means. It just means they're going to have to change some of their tactics and strategies," NNU Professor of Political Science Steve Shaw said. "It's a blow to them but I think in their case that they have all kinds of tactics to try to respond. The court ruled this is a First Amendment issue so there's no getting around that. Unions will just have to organize better to get the message out more effectively and especially work with newer employees."

Mark Janus, a public employee in Illinois, asked the Supreme Court last year to overrule a 1977 case that found public sector unions could require employees affected by their negotiations to pay agency fees. Those dues cover collective bargaining costs in 22 states - but not Idaho.

"There will be a certain number of workers that no longer want to pay the dues. It's more likely going to be the new workers in that area, so new teachers, new policemen, firemen may decide I need that extra income and I don't want to pay those membership dues. But there's still a lot of supporters to unions," Crabb added.

Non-members can opt out of supporting political advocacy. But because they're bargaining on how public dollars are spent, the five more conservative justices said it's unconstitutional and infringes on workers' free speech rights.

"Under this First Amendment ruling it is kind of a broad strike at unions," Dr. Shaw said. "It's kind of a new political and legal landscape in that regard."

The defendant, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, argued these fees prevented free-riding from employees who benefit from all that unions fight for.

"We are talking about firefighters, we are talking about teachers, we are talking about people who perform honorable public service. The debate is always: Should they have to pay? Well, you know, I don't have children but I happily pay my property tax knowing those go to fund schools," Evans told KTVB.

"They won't necessarily have the same budget to run the same operations they've run before," Crabb added. "Because they can't automatically collect these dues they've got to sell their services to the workers they represent."

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is in favor of the ruling. The foundation's president, Fred Birnbaum, said in a statement on Wednesday:

"Today's decision is a landmark victory for rights of public-sector employees coast-to-coast that will free millions of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public employees from mandatory union payments. While this victory represents a massive step forward in the fight to protect American workers from forced unionism, that fight is far from over.

"Union officials and their allies in state government have already taken steps to prevent workers from exercising their rights under the Janus decision, while millions of private sector workers in states without Right to Work protections are still forced to pay union fees or else be fired. Further, workers of all stripes continue to have their freedoms of association violated by being forced under union monopoly 'representation' against their will. So while we celebrate today's decision, there remains much work to do to both enforce and expand upon this historic victory over coercive unionism."

The Idaho Freedom Foundation also provided a statement from their Vice President Fred Birnbaum:

"Today's ruling thrilled us because the justices chose to protect the First Amendment rights of government workers across the country. We appreciate the court's wisdom in this matter."

Political experts say these aren't just narrow legal rulings, but political decisions.

Economists we spoke with say about one-third of all public sector workers are in a union and there are more union members today than there were in the 1980's. But as a percent of the workforce as a whole, membership has gone down.



