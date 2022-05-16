How do you say it: Kooskia

The town, first established back in 1895, was initially called Stuart, Idaho, but was changed to Kooskia in 1902 in order to coincide with the Kooskia Train Depot.

BOISE, Idaho — On the southern edge of the Nez Perce reservation, right at the confluence of two rivers, sits the city of Kooskia.

The town was first established back in 1895 but was initially called Stuart, Idaho. It was changed to Kooskia in 1902 in order to coincide with the Kooskia Train Depot which was located there.

The name originates from the name used by the Nez Perce for the Clearwater River: Kooskooskie. That was also the name used by Lewis and Clark during their expedition west and was noted by Seargent John Ordway, who part of the expedition's Corps of Discovery.

On June, 1, 1806, Ordway wrote, "towards evening we came down the river hills to a large village above the forks on Kooskooskie river."

The town's population currently sits at just 578. There is just one grocery store and no stoplights in the little town.

Kooskia is also known as the gateway to Idaho's wilderness and offers fishing, hunting and all kinds of outdoor activities year-round.

