BOISE — The deadly limo crash in New York has left people stunned as detectives work to find out what went wrong.

Investigators revealed the limousine failed inspection.

They also say the driver didn't have the proper commercial driver's license, which is also a necessity in Idaho.

“Any vehicle designed to transport 16 or more persons or is carrying 16 or more persons, the driver is required to have a CDL,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Shawn Staley.

Staley told KTVB the limousines are required to go through annual inspections to make sure everything is safe and in working order.

“We check several different things,” Staley said. “We're going to check the driver and make sure he has the proper license, medical certifications and the equipment and make sure it's in safe working order; everything from lights to tires and everything in between.”

Drivers are then required to carry proof of inspection while operating.

“Unfortunately, no matter what level of regulation there is and inspection, it really comes down to the supervisors, managers and the individuals themselves, the operator of the vehicle to thoroughly adopt a safety culture and there's never going to be any substitute for that,” David Herman, Idaho Towncar owner said.

When renting a limo, ISP recommends asking companies about their inspections and if its drivers have the proper licenses.

“Do a little bit of homework on it. sometimes the cheapest isn’t always the best, or safest,” Staley said.

Herman also recommends looking at online reviews.

“If the reviews aren’t positive, you probably ought to think twice about trusting your safety to it,” Herman said.

