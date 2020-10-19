2 residents, firefighter hurt in house fire in Boise's North End

The fire was reported at 5:33 a.m. at 20th Street and Anderson Avenue, a few blocks south of Hill Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Three people are receiving treatment after a house caught fire in the North End early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:33 a.m. at 20th Street and Anderson Avenue, a few blocks south of Hill Road.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire started in the garage of the home. Boise Fire says it spread to the main house, completely engulfing it. The home is considered a total loss.

Two residents of the house are being treated for minor injuries. A firefighter also received treatment on scene.

Boise Police helped evacuate residents and neighbors. 20th Avenue is currently blocked in the area of West Breneman and West Dora streets.

The fire has been completely extinguished, and several engines have left the home. The cause of the blaze is unknown.