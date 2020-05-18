Crews extinguish house fire in Eagle

Officials say no one was hurt in the blaze.

EAGLE, Idaho — No one was hurt when a home in an Eagle neighborhood caught fire Sunday night.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Tahoe Ridge Street.

Eagle firefighters responded to the scene, along with Boise Fire, Meridian Fire, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

A neighbor captured video of flames leaping sky-high as the home burned down. Officials said there were no injuries to either residents or firefighters, and the majority of the damage was on the back side of the home.