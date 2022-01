The fire was contained to one house and no injuries have been reported, cause still unknown

CALDWELL, Idaho — A house fire was reported at around 3 a.m. in Greenleaf near Tucker Road, just West of Caldwell.

The home was evacuated and no injuries have been reported, according to Canyon County Dispatch.

The Wilder, Parma, and Caldwell fire departments also responded to the area.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown.

Updates to come as the story develops.

