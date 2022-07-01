A house in Seattle, Washington may be sliding off its foundation according to the local fire department. A fire can also be seen on the home's property.

SEATTLE — A man was rescued from a house sliding off its foundation in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood Friday afternoon.

A woman inside the house was able to escape on her own. One dog died and another dog is still unaccounted for, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

Crews had to simultaneously work to rescue the man from inside the house and extinguish a fire originating from a propane tank on the backside of the lot. SkyKING video showed firefighters continuously dousing the flames, however, the fire reignited several times before going out completely.

The house is located n the 2400 block of Perkins Lane W. SFD reached the house by putting ladders up against the hillside. Crews said the slide zone behind the house was "difficult to access."

SFD first tweeted about the incident just before 1:30 p.m.

While crews are responding, people are asked to avoid the area.

SkyKing video shows the house partially hanging off a small hill in the neighborhood. Firefighters were seen breaking into the house through the wall.

This is footage of the house and hillside that slid at 2400 block of Perkins Ln. W. Upon our arrival we extricated one adult male who was trapped in the basement inside. An adult female was able to escape on her own. One dog is deceased, the other has not been located yet. pic.twitter.com/GDEELYf2qG — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 7, 2022

A fallen tree and downed wires are also being reported near the South Park area of Seattle.

The Seattle Department of Transportation reported a fallen tree near Highland Park Way SW and SW Othello Street around 1:15 p.m.

Shortly afterward, the Seattle Police Department said there may be wires down in the area.

Residents are advised to not approach wires even if they do not appear electrified.

We are also receiving reports of wires down in the area. Do not approach wires even if they do not appear to be electrified. Follow @SEACityLight for additional updates. https://t.co/w6hJWxelEk — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 7, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.