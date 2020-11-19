11 rescued from balcony during downtown Boise hotel fire

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials say.

BOISE, Idaho — A hotel in downtown Boise caught fire early Thursday morning, prompting the rescue of guests inside.

The blaze began at a hotel in the 3000 block of Main Street just after 4 a.m. Boise Fire responded and called for a second alarm.

Eleven people at the hotel were rescued from a third-floor balcony by firefighters. Nine people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, but none of them needed to go to the hospital.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Crews remain on scene.

