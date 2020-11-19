11 rescued from balcony during downtown Boise hotel fire

BOISE, Idaho — A hotel in downtown Boise caught fire early Thursday morning, prompting the rescue of guests inside.
The blaze began at a hotel in the 3000 block of Main Street just after 4 a.m. Boise Fire responded and called for a second alarm.
Eleven people at the hotel were rescued from a third-floor balcony by firefighters. Nine people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, but none of them needed to go to the hospital.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Crews remain on scene.
KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.
Watch more 'Local News'
See them all in our YouTube playlist: