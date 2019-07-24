BOISE, Idaho — Wildland firefighters throughout region are bracing for high winds and possible lightning storms over the next couple days.

The expected winds and storms - combined with hot temperatures and dry fuels - prompted the National Weather Service on Tuesday to issue a Red Flag Warning for much of the southern Idaho region.

Increased risk of fire danger means wildland fire crews will be on the lookout for new fires, while also working to make sure existing fires don't grow dramatically.

Here is a look at major wildfires currently burning in southern and central Idaho, and eastern Oregon:

EASTERN IDAHO

Sheep Fire

A fast-moving wildfire burning on the Idaho National Laboratory site near Idaho Falls exploded in size Tuesday, growing to more than 90,000 acres.

The Sheep Fire started Monday evening with a lightning strike, and is burning south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20. As of Tuesday evening, highways 20 and 26 are open in all directions, but drivers are urged to use caution due to smoke blowing across the roadways.

INL announced Tuesday that "all non-essential employees" are being evacuated from multiple facilities as a precaution after changes in wind and fire behavior.

An INL spokeswoman told KTVB that no structures are currently threatened and that the fire seems to be pushing in towards the center of the site, where there are no buildings.

Fire officials have not released a date of containment.

BOISE NATIONAL FOREST

Vader Fire

The Vader Fire was first reported on July 19 and is located about 14 miles northwest of Stanley, south of Highway 21 on the Middle Fork Ranger District. The fire, which is burning in lodgepole pine in heavy dead and down fuels, has so far scorched 436 acres and is 10% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Highway 21 is now open through the fire area with a reduced speed zone of 45 mph. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the Cape Horn area. Firefighters are working directly adjacent to the highway.

A community meeting was planned for July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Community Building.

Canyon Fire

Like the Vader Fire the Canyon Fire also burning along Idaho 21. It is located southeast of Bull Trout Campground and 14 miles west of Stanley, within the Lowman Ranger District. The lightning-caused fire was reported at approximately on July 14. It has burned 324 acres and is 32% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

With high winds and storms expected over the next few days, fire officials say crews will focus efforts on securing and holding established lines on the northern edge of the fire, while also monitoring hots spots along Highway 21.

Shady Fire

The lightning-caused Shady Fire was reported the evening of July 10, and is located about two miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District. As of Tuesday afternoon the fire had burned 1,382 acres.

Managers say fire activity increased Monday, primarily on the southwest border. The fire has moved into an unnamed drainage north of Silver Creek, and the fire's southwest edge has burned into the 2012 Halstead fire scar.

Because of heavy fuels, active fire behavior, and the presence of numerous snags, firefighters have been unable to directly engage the fire. It's being managed with a point protection strategy - which protects highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire.

TWIN FALLS DISTRICT BLM

The Twin Falls District BLM is responding to multiple fire starts throughout the District on Tuesday.

Hot Springs Fire

The Hot Springs Fire is located about 25 miles north of Murphy Hot Springs near the Bruneau Canyon. It has burned about 11,300 acres in brush and grass as of Tuesday afternoon. No structures are immediately threatened.

BLM officials hope to have the fire contained by Tuesday night and controlled by Thursday evening. Lightning is suspected as the likely cause of the fire.

Notch Butte Fire

The lightning-caused Notch Butte Fire has burned about 5,000 acres and was expected to be contained by Tuesday afternoon. Crews hope to have the fire controlled by Wednesday afternoon. The fire is located about a half-mile east of Notch Butte, south of Shoshone.

Fossil Fire

Located three miles west of Hagerman near the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, the aptly-named Fossil Fire was estimated at 55 acres Tuesday afternoon. Crews hoped to have the fire contained by Tuesday evening and controlled by Wednesday evening. No structures were threatened.

Lava Fire

The 1,300-acre Lava Fire is burning three miles northeast of Shoshone. There are structures in the area, but none were threatened as Tuesday. It is believed lightning sparked this fire. There is no estimated times of containment or control.

Lookout Point Fire

The Lookout Point Fire is burning through grass and brush about 20 miles northwest of Murphy Hot Springs, near Bruneau Canyon. Estimated at 2,000 acres, there are no estimates for containment or control of the fire. No structures are threatened.

VALE DISTRICT (Oregon) BLM

Vale BLM fire crews have been busy in Malheur County since late Monday night as lightning activity rolled in from Nevada. In addition to two fires identified Monday, firefighters have been battling four new fires from Tuesday's lightning activity, as well as responding to numerous strikes and potential starts throughout the day.

At this point, no roads have been closed, no private property has been lost and no injuries have been reported.

