BOISE, Idaho — Two house fires on Christmas Day were both started as a result of hot ashes that were improperly disposed of.

One fire happened on Kathryn Circle and was contained mostly to the trash bin. Boise Dep. Fire Chief Romeo Gervais said there was only about $100 worth of damage in that fire.

The second fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on East Saratoga Drive in Southeast Boise. The fire spread from an outside trash bin, up the side of the house and into the attic. It caused extensive damage to the attic of the home and displaced three family members.

According to the Boise Fire Department, fires started by warm ash are very common - especially in the winter.

“It’s a pretty regular occurrence,” Gervais said. "We see it over and over again with wood stoves and portable fireplaces. Those embers can burn for a really long time.”

Many people do not allow enough time for the embers to cool. Gervais says this is also the case in many wildfires when people do not completely put out their campfires.

“Sometimes you can’t even really tell that there’s one tiny ember that’s still burning in there,” he said.

In the case of the house on Saratoga Drive, the homeowners had a recreational fire around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the ashes were not put into a trash can until 5:30 p.m. the next day - nearly 24 hours later.

"He really thought those were out, dumped them into his trash can and they were not [out],” Gervais said.

The reason putting still-warm ashes into a trash can is so dangerous is because there are often other combustible materials nearby, such as paper or plastics. Gervais said those materials can ignite easily.

So Boise Fire has a few recommendations to make sure ashes are properly disposed of.

“Oftentimes we recommend that you kind of feel them with the backside of your hand," Gervais said. "Don’t put your hand in there but you can feel for heat with the backside of your hand and see if it’s warm.”

You're also urged to pour water over ashes to help cool them quicker. According to Gervais, it's important to always allow plenty of time for the ashes to cool and to store them in a separate bin away from the house. The trash bin should be metal and should include a metal lid.

“Any time we have a trash can, or a bin if you will, for ashes we do recommend that it’s metal and that there’s a lid on it," he said. “It does a couple of different things. Number one, it keeps that oxygen from getting to those embers and causing it to burn regularly. The other thing it does is it keeps pets, children, leaves falling or any other debris from getting in there and potentially causing another ignition source or a burn or an injury.”

Gervais also recommends making sure chimneys are regularly cleaned and checked. Having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is also important, so if there is a fire, you have time to get out of the house.

The family from the house fire on Saratoga Drive is still unable to get back into their home and is currently being assisted by the Boise Burnout Fund.

