Sandpoint's Lacey Moran was initially unsure if she would be able to see her sister in person one last time due to COVID-19 protocols at the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hospitals have cracked down on visiting patients since the coronavirus began, sometimes creating a heavy burden for those trying to say their final goodbyes.

These last few weeks have been some of Lacey Moran's hardest days in her life.

Haylee, her older sister by just 13 months, recently passed away after suffering from a massive pulmonary embolism.

“It was hard to walk away from her knowing in my heart that I wouldn’t see her again,” Moran said.

Earlier this month, she was unsure whether she would even get the chance to see Haylee in person for one last time.

Coronavirus protocols kept them separated for several days once her sister was airlifted from Sandpoint to Sacred Heart. She begged the hospital staff for access to the room but was turned away because of the strict restrictions in place.

Finally, after several attempts, she was permitted one hour of visitation.

“It’s like she wasn’t even there,” Lacey described. “We held her hand, we let her listen to her favorite song, and it just felt like she was gone.”

A nurse at Sacred Heart tried keeping the family updated with FaceTime videos while Haylee remained on life-support.

Lacey stayed outside of the hospital and kept making calls until the moment came to step indoors. That's when she was able to share a few more moments with her and tell her she was loved.

“I’m so thankful that we got to go in there and tell her," she added.

Lacey said her sister passed away the day after her visit. She wanted to share her story to bring awareness about all of the different challenges that have resulted from the pandemic.

Their family plans to honor Haylee's life this holiday season.