Horseshoe Bend student honored with special kindness award

Kaylee Bowery is the recipient of the first-ever Micah Kind Award.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A very special award at the Horseshoe Bend School District has been given out. It is the first-ever Micah Kind Award.



The award was created to honor the life of Micah Pecyna, a 5th grader whose life was cut short by a tragic act of violence in March of 2020.



Micah was most well-known for his gentle kindness and deep compassion beyond his years.



This award recognizes a student who exhibits those same character traits.



Kaylee Bowery has received the award. She gets $200 to donate in Micah's name to the organization, project, or cause of her choice.



Congratulations Kaylee Bowery! Micah would be so proud of you.



Micah's mom says kindness was so important to him, and this special honor in his name means the world to his family.