Horseshoe Bend firefighter dies in accident at home

The Horseshoe Bend Fire Department said Capt. Carter Duke "suffered a tragic accident" at his home on Monday.
Credit: Horseshoe Bend Fire Department
Capt. Carter Duke

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A Horseshoe Bend firefighter died on Monday in what was described as a "tragic accident."

In a Facebook post, the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department said Capt. Carter Duke "suffered a tragic accident" at his home.

No further details about the accident were released.

The department shared a portion of Duke's bio, which states that he served in the Air Force for 20 years before becoming a firefighter and EMT.

"The real enjoyment of Emergency Service is the comradeship of working with a motivated, well trained team and the gratification of helping someone in distress," Duke's bio reads. "Moving to Horseshoe Bend 19 years ago, I volunteered as an EMT and Firefighter serving the Horseshoe Bend area."

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

"Our sympathy and condolences go out to his family and co-volunteers," the department said.

