Horse rescued after falling into Kuna Skate Park

KUNA, Idaho — Officers with the Idaho Humane Society teamed up with bystanders to save a horse that had gotten trapped in the bowl at the Kuna Skate Park.

The shelter says that a child had been riding the horse when it got too close to the edge of the skate park and fell in. The sloped concrete sides of the bowl were too slippery to allow the horse to climb out.

Three IHS officers were dispatched to the scene, along with Kuna Police. Good Samaritans also pitched in to help, including Dr. Urich from Flying A Veterinary Services who came out at no cost to try to help the mare.

Ultimately, the group used carpets to help the horse get enough traction to scramble out of the bowl. The Idaho Humane Society specifically thanked rancher Dean Cusimano for providing the material.

The horse was left with a limp and a bleeding hind leg, but is otherwise in good health.

"We're hoping she has a speedy recovery," the IHS posted. "Thank you to our Humane Officers who are called out around the clock and those who assisted in this case."

