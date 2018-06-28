BOISE - The “Save Idaho Horse Racing” campaign officially delivered their ballot initiative petitions to the Secretary of State at the Idaho Capitol Thursday.

The campaign dropped off dozens of boxes filled with petitions supporting their initiative to legalize historical horse racing machines.

After a months-long signature campaign, the petitions were sent to county clerks around the state for verification. They will now be tallied by the Secretary of State's office to find out if the campaign has enough signatures.

Horse racing supporters like Idaho veteran jockey Nikeela Black say that bringing back the historical racing machines is really the only way to revive horse racing in Idaho.

"I know people have spent countless hours analyzing and trying to come up with ways to fund this, and this is the best way they have been able to come up with, and it's been successful in the states that have it," said Black

Idaho statute requires that ballot initiatives collect at least 56,192 valid signatures in at least 18 of 35 legislative districts.

The campaign says they believe they have enough valid signatures, with an estimate of 61,000 verified signatures.

The Secretary of State’s office will announce in the next few weeks if the campaign has in-fact qualified for the November ballot.

