Winter warming center for homeless opens in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — It may not have felt like it on sunny Thursday, but winter is on its way - and with it, plunging temperatures that present a predicament for members of Boise's homeless population.

Although overnight shelters provide those without a home a place to sleep and get meals, several are closed down during the daytime hours.

Our Path Home, a partnership that works with the City of Boise, public agencies, and community partners to end homelessness, is opening a winter warming shelter to provide the homeless somewhere to get out of the elements during the day.

The warming shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, and is located at the former Foothills School of Arts and Sciences at 618 S. 8th Street.

Staff, supplies, and day-to-day management of the shelter will be provided by Interfaith Sanctuary.

Previously, the Corpus Christi House in Boise provided winter day shelter services, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Corpus Christi has been limited to offering showers and mail services.

