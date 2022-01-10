Homedale man races police officer at halftime of high school football game

Damian Schaeffer challenged officer Zener with Homedale Police to a 100-yard foot race on the Trojans' turf Friday while raising money for the department.

BOISE, Idaho — Between the action of Friday night's high school football game between the Homedale Trojans and Payette Pirates, a one-on-one race took center stage.

Damian Schaeffer challenged officer Zener with the Homedale Police Department to a 100-yard foot race on the Trojans' turf.

Schaeffer told KTVB he wanted to challenge somebody to see who was fastest, and figured a Homedale officer presented the greatest challenge possible.

"One day I was like, 'well, who can I challenge?' Well, then I was thinking about the police, because with the police, they have to train to get the bad guys, like if they try to run or whatever," Schaeffer said. "So, it just gives me a big challenge and that's what I want is a big challenge to challenge myself."

Schaeffer said he had been training for this race for days, sprinting at the Homedale football field and around town to get ready for the "big challenge."

According to Schaeffer, they also set up a fundraising for the Homedale Police Department as that race was happening.

In case you are wondering, officer Zener won the race.

However, Schaeffer said for him, it was not about winning or losing, but rather to challenge himself and push his limits.

The Trojans defeated the Pirates at home Friday 42-0 to improve to 5-1 on the 2022 season.

