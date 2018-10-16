BOISE — BANKS, Idaho - A 70-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after police say he veered into the oncoming lane of Idaho 55 and crashed head-on into a semi truck.

The crash happened at about 1:09 p.m. north of Banks.

According to Idaho State Police, Fredrik Egurrola of Homedale, was driving north in a Dodge pickup when he crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and struck the semi head-on.

Egurrola died at the scene, police said.

The semi driver, 37-year-old David Lankarge of Killeen, Texas, was taken by private vehicle to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police say both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Highway 55 was blocked for about two and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

© 2018 KTVB