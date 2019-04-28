WILDER, Idaho — A Homedale man died early Sunday morning when he drove off the road and crashed into a tractor, south of Wilder.

Fernando Martinez, 21, of Homedale was driving his 1999 Ford F-250 when police say he drove off the road and crashed into a parked tractor.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road, a mile south of Wilder, at about 4 a.m.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries at the scene.

The road was blocked for almost three hours after the crash.

RELATED: One person dies in motorhome fire in Boise on Friday night