EAGLE -- Firefighters are battling a massive house fire in the Eagle foothills.

Ada County Dispatch says the two-alarm fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Holl Road and Star Vista Lane. The home is north of Beacon Light Road in the Eagle foothills.

The house is fully engulfed in flames, and appears to be a total loss. Eagle, Middleton and Star fire departments are currently on scene, with crews pumping water from a nearby canal to douse the flames.

A thick column of black smoke can be seen rising from the burning house. It's unclear whether anyone was inside when the blaze began.

Roads are blocked in the area, and the public is asked to stay away as fire crews work to extinguish the fire.

Crews are onscene of a house fire at Holl Dr. and Star Vista. Please stay out of the area at this time to allow fire crews access — Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) June 19, 2018

