Child dies in crash with semi near Hollister

HOLLISTER, Idaho — A child was killed and three other people were hurt in a violent collision east of Hollister Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened at 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of 2400 N and 2700 E in Twin Falls County.
According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Maria Maya Rosas of Twin Falls was headed east when her Dodge Caravan was hit by a semi truck loaded with agricultural materials.
The front of the semi truck struck the van on the driver's side, pushing both vehicles off the road. A child passenger inside the van died at the scene.
Rosas and two other passengers in the van - a second child and 30-yea-old Joel Sierra Garcia of Twin Falls - were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.
The names and ages of the children have not been released.
The road was blocked for about four hours. Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.