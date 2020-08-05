Child dies in crash with semi near Hollister

Three other people, including another child, were taken to the hospital.

HOLLISTER, Idaho — A child was killed and three other people were hurt in a violent collision east of Hollister Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of 2400 N and 2700 E in Twin Falls County.

According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Maria Maya Rosas of Twin Falls was headed east when her Dodge Caravan was hit by a semi truck loaded with agricultural materials.

The front of the semi truck struck the van on the driver's side, pushing both vehicles off the road. A child passenger inside the van died at the scene.

Rosas and two other passengers in the van - a second child and 30-yea-old Joel Sierra Garcia of Twin Falls - were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

The names and ages of the children have not been released.