BOISE - Well, this is scary.

A hole has appeared in a bridge on Interstate 84 east of Boise.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted a few photos of the hole on social media Tuesday afternoon, warning drivers of emergency bridge repairs that are affecting traffic.

Idaho Transportation Department

ITD said one lane of I-84 eastbound is closed at Blacks Creek Road.

The agency doesn't have an estimate as to when repairs will be complete.

