New courts, playground open at West Boise park

Playing outside has made a big comeback this year and there's a new place to do that in West Boise's Hobble Creek Park.

Mayor Lauren McLean joined city council members and people with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the Hobble Creek pickleball and tennis complex.

The new complex has two tennis courts, 12 dedicated pickleball courts, and bleachers for two championship pickleball courts.

City leaders also unveiled a new playground at the park, accessible for children of different abilities.



"I would say that people my age are the fastest-growing demographic for pickleball, so we can come here while the grandkids go there. It's a wonderful thing," said Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg.

Private donors covered some of the cost of those new facilities.