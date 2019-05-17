NAMPA, Idaho — A piece of aviation history has come to Nampa.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT is what's touted as the very first luxury airliner.

You can go back in time to the Roaring Twenties and experience what it was like to ride on what was -- at the time -- a modern marvel.

The Tri-Motor 5-AT made its debut on December 1, 1928.

It was the very first airplane model to offer coast-to-coast air service beginning in 1929.



"It looks like you're flying around on the inside of of a train, because that's actually what their airplane did, is share the coast-to-coast service with the train," said Captain Bill Sleeper.

Flights run Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Nampa's Municipal Airport.



Flights are on a first-come, first-served basis. You can even sit in the co-pilot's seat. Ticket prices vary.

