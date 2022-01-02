EUGENE, Ore. — Two 19-year-olds were reported missing after not returning home after a hiking trip that began on Christmas and was supposed to end on Dec. 29. The men were rescued by Coast Guard members on Saturday, Jan. 1.



The pair had been reported missing since Dec 29 after they failed to return from their trip near Swastika Mountain, southeast of Eugene. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office dispatched search parties to search for the men on New Year’s Eve.



Due to the heavy snowfall, Lane County called in the aid of the Coast Guard and its helicopter to continue the search. The two men were hoisted up by the aircrew and they were delivered to waiting Lane County Sheriff’s Office Officers at the Eugene Airport.