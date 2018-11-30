BOISE — Some exciting news for snow enthusiasts eager to hit the slopes at Bogus Basin.

Hike Park at Bogus Basin officially opened Friday for all to enjoy this weekend.

If you are not familiar with this, the terrain park is designed with a skateboard feel with lots of rails and jumps.

The park offers seven features for both intermediate and advanced skiers and boarders, including this 14-year-old who was one of the first to get after it.

"I'm excited! Just doing this has been really fun for me because it's gets me a little taste of what I'm going to be up here for every single weekend," said Diego Espana.

Diego did not skip school today to come out to Hike Park - his school has Fridays off.

Hike Park is free to the public and is open through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bogus Basin tells us if they get enough snow this weekend they may open the park again on Monday.

The tubing hill is also open this weekend.

© 2018 KTVB