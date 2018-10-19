BOISE — Little feet on the ground, stroller, and hanging behind mom. We caught up with members of "Hike it Baby" at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Friday to find out about the group.

"Just a fun way to really get together," said Jennifer Cozine, who is an ambassador for the Boise "Hike it Baby" chapter. "This is one way to really get community."

"Hike it Baby" is a non-profit that serves caregivers and their kiddos worldwide. Destiny Turner joined the group in Alabama four years ago when her son, Parks, was born.

"It's been a lot of fun for him to make some friends," said Turner.

Two months ago they moved to the Treasure Valley. She says she's thankful to pick up the group again.

"I thought it would be a great way to meet some new moms out here," said Turner.

The purpose of "Hike it Baby" is to get kids outside. Members host events, like the Scarecrow Stroll at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

"Just get active outside of the house," said Ann St. Clair, who is a member.

St. Clair joined about eight months ago after she had her son, Will.

"The first thing I kinda did was meet at a library meet-up," said St. Clair. "We met on the Greenbelt and went on a nice walk and then we go to the library afterwards. They have a music and movement time for the kids so it was nice to talk with the other moms about things you're dealing with like sleep and eating stuff."

The "Hike it Baby" chapter in Boise started in 2015. There are thousands of followers on Facebook. It costs $10 a year to be an official member, but there are scholarships available. For more information click here.

© 2018 KTVB