Two vehicles involved in a highway rollover crash on I-84

A motorhome lost control Sunday evening, causing the vehicle to roll into the center median.

BOISE, Idaho — Investigations regarding a crash on I-84 at mile marker 61 in Boise are underway after a motorhome veered off the shoulder and rolled into the center of the highway Sunday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that a man and woman from Winston, Oregon were towing a sedan behind their Itasca motorhome heading east when the driver lost control, causing a 49-year-old Utah man in a separate sedan to veer off the left shoulder with them. This caused the motorhome to roll into the median.

When first responders arrived, one person was outside of the motorhome but the other person was trapped. It is unsure whether they were inside or underneath when crews showed up. The removal took about 30 minutes, Boise Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Both passengers of the motorhome were rushed to a local hospital after being extracted from the vehicle, Idaho State Police reported. There are no life-threatening injuries to be reported at this time.

The driver of the other car involved was not injured.

ISP is investigating Sunday's rollover crash.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.