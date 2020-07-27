Temporary road opens through Highway 95 rockslide

Crews were able to blast boulders and move out debris over the weekend to clear the temporary gravel road.

RIGGINS, Idaho — Traffic will be able to get through a previously-closed section of Highway 95 Monday morning as crews continue to do clean-up work on a major rockslide.

The Idaho Transportation Department is allowing cars through on a temporary gravel road built at the base of the slide.

"Our focus has always been centered on reopening the highway as soon as possible," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "The nature of this situation however, requires us to remain diligent and only make decisions when we can ensure the safety of both motorists and our workers."

ITD crews blasted and cleared huge boulders from the temporary roadway last week, then performed maintenance on the gravel road over the weekend to make sure it was ready to open.

The road will be open to one lane of traffic from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Flaggers and pilot cars will be working to direct drivers through the area.

Drivers headed through the area are urged to pay attention and to follow instructions from the flaggers and pilot cars.

"We have been monitoring the slope since the initial slide occurred on July 3, and we will continue monitoring the slope while traffic is moving around the base of the slide," Hopkins said. "Safe monitoring can only occur during daylight so the hours of travel will be reduced to coincide with such."

ITD plans to do more work over the coming weeks to remove rocks and ensure the stability of the slope above. An estimated date when the highway will be fully reopened has not been released.