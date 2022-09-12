Highway 55 under construction for repavement

The project will focus on repaving a six-mile stretch of highway south of Cascade.

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department begins work this week to repave a six-mile stretch of Highway 55 south of Cascade.

The construction will take place between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County, in order to repair cracks, potholes and other uneven surfaces, according to an ITD news release. The work is expected to finish late-October.

Those traveling on the road should expect 15-minute delays Monday through Friday, with one lane for travelers to drive through at a time. Both lanes will be open during the weekend, however.

"SH-55 is one of the most iconic highways in the state, with some of the best recreational opportunities Idaho has to offer," said Greer Gardner, project engineer. "The winter snow this area is so popular for can cause wear on a highway. This maintenance will help improve safety and driving comfort for both Valley County residents and travelers."

Watch more Local News: