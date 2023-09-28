Crews to remove dead and dying trees on Highway 55

The work will take place weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for the next several weeks.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT) will resume tree removal on Highway 55 between Banks and Horseshoe Bend beginning Monday, October 2.

The goal is to make the highway safer for drivers and to improve the overall health of the forest.

Travelers should plan for 30-minute delays during the week (Monday - Thursday) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. between mileposts 72 and 79. IDT said the project will last for the next several weeks.

Workers with the Idaho Department of Transportation will be on hand to provide traffic control and to help clean up the trees.

"We hope to cut down up to 100 trees on SH-55 with this phase," Operations Field Manager Eric Copeland said. "Impacts will be very similar to the work we completed in this same area in July."

Crews will not be working on the project on Fridays or on the weekends.

Drivers are encouraged to check Idaho 511 for delays and updates.

