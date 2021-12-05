Highway 55 to reopen on Monday

A stretch of Highway 55 that has been closed since Nov. 18 will reopen Monday, Dec. 6 at noon.

CASCADE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced Sunday evening that Highway 55 between Smith's Ferry and Round Valley Road will reopen Monday, Dec. 6 at noon.

Crews have completed fortifying the hillside along state highway 55 after a rockfall blocked the road on Nov. 18.

Construction crews developed a buttress, a stone structure that projects out of the hillside, which is approximately 20 feet tall and 400 feet long, to stabilize the base of the hill and have opened an interim road around the rockslide.

Geotechnical experts have inspected the area of the rockslide and contractors have completed the repairs to open for winter, according to ITD.

ID-55 near Smiths Ferry will reopen at noon on Monday, Dec. 6. Expect 15-min. delays all week. Thank you for your support and patience. Visit https://t.co/X3KWirH4Ee for more info. — ITD (@IdahoITD) December 6, 2021

ITD said that travelers should anticipate 15-minute delays for the rest of the week as crews continue construction in preparation for a winter work zone.

“The Department thanks the traveling public, Valley County residents, and the business community for their support and patience, as our crews worked tirelessly to stabilize this slide,” said ITD Engineering Manager, Jason Brinkman. “We know it’s been a long closure, but we have taken extensive steps to ensure safe travel through the work zone this winter.”

ITD also said that US-95 remains a viable alternate route for travel between Valley county and the Treasure Valley.

People can receive direct project updates by signing up for text or email notifications on ITD's designated project website. People can also visit Idaho 511 to learn the latest highway conditions.

