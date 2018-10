BOISE — Both directions of Idaho 55 are blocked due to a head-on crash.

Boise County dispatch says the crash happened near milepost 81, about three miles north of Banks.

There are injuries. An air ambulance is on standby.

The highway is completely blocked and could be for several hours. The crash was reported at 1:08 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to use an alternate route.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KTVB