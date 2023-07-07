Highway 55 blocked south of Horseshoe Bend due to brush fire

Highway 55 is closed due to a 35-acre brush fire near Horseshoe Bend Hill. BLM crews expect the fire to be contained at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — State Highway 55 is blocked in both directions south of Horseshoe Bend Friday afternoon due to a brush fire near Horseshoe Bend Hill, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

The closure stretches from milepost 57 to milepost 60 at Bread Loaf Lookout. The Boise County Sheriff's Office said Old Highway 55 is also shut down Friday afternoon.

The Bureau of Land Management in a tweet said the "MM60 HWY55 Fire" has burned 35 acres as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. The agency responded with three overhead, six engines, a water tender, two single-engine airtankers (SEATs), a helicopter, air attack and a dozer.

BLM Idaho Fire said crews have made "good progress" battling the brush fire. Containment is expected around 6 p.m. Friday, with estimated control set for 10 p.m.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to be aware of emergency vehicles in the area responding to the incident. Its Facebook post also said nearby residents "are asked to be prepared to evacuate if needed."

A video shared with KTVB early Friday afternoon shows smoke from the fire near Highway 55 on Horseshoe Bend Hill:

#BLMBODFire responded to the MM6O HWY55 Fire. 3 overhead, 6 engines, 1 water tender, 2 SEATs, 1 Helicopter, 1 Air attack, 1 dozer. Located 20 miles NE of Boise. Crews are making good progress. Caution road congestion. Expected contain: 7-7-23 @ 6 pm. Est control: 10 pm. Acres: 35 pic.twitter.com/PqUFRkGgLF — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 7, 2023

July 7th, 2023 at 1450 hours: There is an active brush fire on Highway 55 near Bread Loaf Lookout (MP 60). Fire is... Posted by Boise County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 7, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is confirmed.

