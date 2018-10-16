BOISE — Both directions of Idaho 55 are back open again after an earlier crash has been cleared from the highway.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. near milepost 81, about three miles north of Banks.

Boise County dispatch told us it was a head-on crash involving a semi and a pickup. There were injuries, but no other details about the crash were immediately available.

Idaho 55 was closed at Banks to northbound traffic and at Smiths Ferry to southbound traffic.

The Idaho Transportation Department sent out a tweet around 4:45 p.m. stating the highway was back open in both directions. However, there are a lot of vehicles on the road and drivers should expect some slow going for a while.

