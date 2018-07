BOISE - Idaho 21 is blocked in both directions north of Boise as crews battle a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the highway is blocked between Highland Valley Summit and Robie Creek Road, about 10 miles north of Boise.

KTVB has a crew headed to the scene and is working to gather more information on the fire.

Check back for updates.

Idaho 21 has been closed in both directions near Lucky Peak while crews battle a brush fire.

Kia Alspach

© 2018 KTVB