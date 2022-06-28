High tensions at Idaho State Capitol over Roe v. Wade decision

More than 200 people on both sides of the abortion debate gathered at the Idaho Capitol Steps Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly five days after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and half a century of abortion rights, demonstrators continue to gather to voice their reactions.

More than 200 people on both sides of the debate gathered on the Idaho Capitol Steps Tuesday evening; those who said they are pro-life and those who support abortion rights.

"Devastation, sadness, anger, a lot of anger," Erin Frazer, an abortion-rights advocate, said about Friday's SCOTUS decision.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Thank you Supreme Court of the United States of America," Brandi Swindell, the CEO and Founder of Stanton Healthcare, said as she addressed a crowd of people Tuesday.

High tensions filled the two groups of people as they met at the Capitol Steps. People on both sides brought signs and chanted at one another. Idaho State Police and Boise Police Department were as well to make sure the rallies remained peaceful, but at multiple times they did have to intervene in the crowd.

While passion was a similar characteristic in both groups, they both had different reasons why they gathered.

Stanton Healthcare and Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher joined together for prayer and worship at the Capitol Steps. Leaders with Stanton call the decision "a celebration of a new era in America."

"The right to life is a pinnacle of importance for the individual independence and liberty," said Fulcher. "If one does not have that right to life as their pinnacle of importance then that individual importance becomes subservient."

Those in favor of the SCOTUS decision said this is not the finish line but rather the starting point. They said they will not rest until all states in the US get rid of abortion.

"Lives will be saved. Children will exist because of this moment in history," Swindell said.

However, abortion-rights advocates disagree and said the decision now puts many others' lives and safety. Tuesday marked the third abortion rights rally in Boise since the SCOTUS decision. People marched to the Statehouse Friday and Saturday in support of a person's right to choose, both events gathering large crowds.

"You're not just taking away the right to have an abortion, you're taking away the right to have a safe abortion," Kyleigh Collins, an abortion-rights advocate, said about the decision.

Collins came to the statehouse with a few of their friends Tuesday night because they wanted to voice their concerns and tell the world overturning Roe V. Wade is a step in the wrong direction.

"It's not going to stop at Roe v. Wade. They're going to keep taking our rights as human beings to our own bodies," Collins said.

"Not only as women but as people in the LGBT community and God forbid anything that has to do with race comes into play. It will not stop," Frazer added.

Meanwhile, groups like Stanton Healthcare have said they will support people facing an unwanted pregnancy, as well as be there for physical and emotional support for families.

"Our compassion and care for women must be stronger than ever and our action and advocacy must be stronger than ever," Swindell said.

However, Collins questioned that compassion by the other side. As someone who came from the foster system, they said they don't believe many people are willing to support children after they're born.

"There are way too many kids in the system, way too many and it's not fair to those kids who are in the system for more kids to be put into the system," Collins said.

ISP said two people were arrested at the rallies. One person was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, while another was in custody for disturbing the peace.

Watch more Local News: