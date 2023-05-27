Heyburn Police officer shoots two dogs running on I-84

Heyburn Police said an officer shot two dogs running on I-84 Saturday after traffic was "completely stopped." A graphic video of the incident was posted online.

HEYBURN, Idaho — Two dogs running on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County were shot Saturday evening by an officer with the Heyburn Police Department.

A graphic video posted on social media shows one dog collapsing on the road, with another one lying nearby, as the officer stands near the driver's side of his vehicle. In a news release, police said traffic was "completely stopped" around mile marker 212 after officers responded a report of two dogs causing "safety concerns" on I-84.

Heyburn Police said upon arrival around 5:57 p.m. Saturday, officers found the dogs running on the interstate. Police reported officers whistled, called and shouted at the dogs after two people attempted to capture them, but the dogs were "uncooperative."

The dogs were not in range to use a taser, and the officers made the decision to shoot the dogs at 6:03 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The dogs did not have tags. Heyburn Police said the dogs were shot once each and removed from the interstate.

The area of Interstate 84 where Saturday's incident happened has a speed limit of 80 mph. Police said officers were concerned with the "traffic hazard" due to the speed limit and heavy traffic during Memorial Day weekend.

Heyburn Police also referenced the video posted on social media in Saturday's news release. Police said the video was posted by a bystander who stopped on I-84.

In the video, the people inside the vehicle can be heard yelling and cursing at the officers, asking if he just shot the dog as it collapses on the roadway. No other vehicles are seen in the video and officers encourage the vehicle to keep moving.

Heyburn Police said the video "highlights the potential safety risks these dogs were presenting to the motoring public." Police also said "these circumstances are not easy for first responders or the public."

The incident is apart of an ongoing investigation, police said.

