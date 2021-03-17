Rare hermaphrodite cat up for adoption at Caldwell animal shelter

West Valley Humane Society staff say "Jessie" enjoys belly rubs, scratches behind the ears and butt rubs.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A rare hermaphrodite cat is up for adoption at West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell.

"'Jessie' was born with both male and female sex organs and genitalia, making it an 'incredibly rare cat,'" according to West Valley.

The year-and-a-half-old cat was brought into the shelter as a sick stray. During an examination and spay/neuter surgery it was determined that Jessie had both testes and ovaries and has the genitalia of both sexes.

Hermaphrodites occur when chromosomal abnormalities occur and the XX or XY combination does not occur and genital development varies.

"We rarely see such an incredible chromosomal development and are so happy to have met Jessie and help them on their journey to a new home!" West Valley said in a news release.

Described as a "family cat," Jessie is now ready for adoption.

"Jessie is affectionate and loves attention. They enjoy belly rubs, head scratches, ear scratches and butt rubs and they enjoy every minute of attention," the shelter said. "Jessie is ready to start the next chapter of life – one that is filled with love and the comfort of a cozy home."

If you are interested in adopting Jessie, contact West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920.

