BOISE, Idaho — A new rendering shows what architects envision Boise's Roosevelt Market will look like when the extensive renovation project is complete.

The general shape and features will remain the same, including the peaked roof, striped awning and front windows. The new owners will expand the market, however, from 2,380 square feet to 4,210 square feet once it is completed.

The beloved East End market does not look like much now: Workers have stripped it down to the framework, prompting questions about how much of the original structure will be preserved.

The lead architect told KTVB the more-than-a-century-old building had more structural problems than originally anticipated, but said that the owners were committed to sticking to the original design of the market.

The new proprietors of the market, Sarah and Dave "DK" Kelly, are the owners of the French bistro Petit 4, as well as the now-shuttered cafe Bleubird. The pair plans to reopen Roosevelt as a market and cafe combo, serving coffee, baked goods, and sandwiches.