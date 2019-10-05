GOODING, Idaho — A team of nurses and epidemiologists inspected nearly 50 people from Gooding County this week, after they were potentially exposed to the measles virus while traveling in Seattle in April, officials said.

According to the South Central Public Health District, none of those tested are currently symptoms of virus. They will be monitored for symptoms until May 18 to ensure they have not caught the disease.

The health district urged residents to check their immunization records to confirm that they are protected against measles with two MMR vaccines. Health officials recommend anyone over one year old to the vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization,” SCPHD spokesperson Cheryle Becker said in a statement. “By the time you start showing symptoms it is too late to vaccinate. That’s why we urge families to immunize before an outbreak hits their community.”

The possible exposure comes during the worst measles outbreak in the U.S. in more than two decades. More than 70 people in the Pacific Northwest were sickened by the disease over the last few months.

“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics,” Becker said. “It only takes one infected patient to start an outbreak.”

More information on measles and vaccinations is available on the SCPHD website.