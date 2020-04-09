Health advisory issued for Lake Lowell

High concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to humans and pets, was found in the lake.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Southwest District Health issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell on Friday. Residents are urged to use caution when near or in the water.

High concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria were indicated in the lake. While these bacteria are natural in Idaho bodies of water, they can be harmful to humans, pets and livestock, especially those with liver or kidney damage.

Populations of cyanobacteria can bloom when temperatures rise, causing toxic chemical compounds called cyanotoxins can be released into the water. Blooms may look like mats, foam, spilled paint or surface scum and have a strong, foul odor.

SWDH and DEQ are asking recreators to take the following precautions for the duration of the health advisory:

Avoid swimming, wading, or other activities. Take extra precautions to ensure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom. Boiling and filtering the water can increase the risk.

Wash your hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom. Cyanotoxins can accumulate in fish and the risk to people is being researched.

Any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water and any internal organs disposed of before consumption. If people choose to eat fish from this area, filet the fish and remove all of the fat, skin, and organs before cooking.

Clean with potable water as soon as possible if water contacts skin or pet fur.

Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing.

The public will be advised when it is likely the concern no longer exists.

More information can be found on DEQ's website.

