WILDER — U.S. 95 was back open in Canyon County Thursday evening after a head-on semi crash that injured two truck drivers blocked the highway for hours.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and Jacks Road, about three miles north of Wilder.

According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old David Austin of Nampa was driving north on the highway when he attempted to turn left onto Jacks Road and collided head-on with a southbound semi driven by 36-year-old Clayton Reeder of Emmett.

Austin's truck came to rest in the roadway, blocking all lanes. A photo posted on Twitter by ISP shows the semi stretched across the highway with heavy damage to the truck's cab.

Reeder's truck went off the right shoulder of the road where it came to rest.

Police say Austin was wearing a seat belt, while Reeder was not. Both drivers were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Reeder had to be airlifted to the hospital, police said.

At this point, there is no word on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Highway 95 north of Wilder blocked for commercial vehicle crash. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/zvYNSpIBeJ — Idaho State Police (@ISPCVS) September 13, 2018

© 2018 KTVB