MOUNTAIN HOME -- One man was killed when a trailer home caught fire in Mountain Home early Friday morning.

The blaze started at about 6 a.m. at a trailer in the Gem State RV Park, located on E 10th N, not far from North Elementary School.

The manager of the park, Harry Workman, said his wife looked out to see flames jumping from the living room area of the trailer.

"She heard him yelling for help, but nobody could get to him," he said.

Firefighters responded and tried to save the man. He was found in a back bedroom and rushed to Saint Luke's Elmore, where he died.

The name of the man who died has not officially been released, but Workman described him as a longtime resident of the park who was also ready to extend a helping hand.

"He was a good man. He pretty much stayed to himself," he said. "He would give you the shirt off his back if he could."

Workman said he often went over to the man's home to help him with tasks, because the resident had limited mobility.

Elmore County Coroner Jerry Rost said the victim died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters have the area taped off with caution tape, and were still combing through the debris mid-morning.

Workman and residents of the trailer park are hoping to raise enough money to pay for the man's cremation services. Donations are being accepted at Roth Funeral Home, he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. The Mountain Home Fire Department, Mountain Home Police Department and the State Fire Marshall are working together on the investigation.

