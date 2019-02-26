BOISE, Idaho — If you are planning on driving on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, you should expect lots of congestion on the freeway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation sent out an alert and a photo of the congestion about 5 miles west of North Powder. Traffic is backed up on I-84 westbound at milepost 280.

Travelers in eastern Oregon are advised to expect congestion at the many truck chain-up and chain-off areas along I-84 and other routes.

Motorists should expect slow travel through this area and drivers are cautioned to watch out for each other. Slow down, drive according to conditions of road, give room for vehicles pulling in or out of the chain site and be kind.

Remember that chain-up sites are only for installing or removing chains and not for parking. For updated highway conditions be sure to check TripCheck.com before heading out. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.