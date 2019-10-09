PAYETTE, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating a series of "suspicious" hay fires.

The fires have been happening in the early morning hours north of Payette.



The state fire marshal says two fires were set in rural Payette County north of the city early Sunday morning -- causing $18,000 in damage in lost hay.



Several other fires set in the last month are believed to be connected -- causing a total of over $28,000 in damage.



If you have any information any of these incidents, you are asked to contact the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office at 877-752-7766.