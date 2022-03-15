Harris family donates land to Boise School District

The donation will save the Boise School District a substantial amount in bringing the Dallas Harris Elementary School to fruition.

BOISE, Idaho — The Harris Family Limited Partnership has donated a portion of their land to the Boise School District to house a new elementary school for their neighborhood.

The donation will save the Boise School District (BSD) a substantial amount in its effort to bring the Dallas Harris Elementary School to fruition.

"Today is a celebration and a thanks," John Mooney, President of the Barber Valley Neighborhood Association, said. "It was wonderful to be involved, to see something that the family has been working on for almost 50 years, since 1976."

Construction for the new, highly-anticipated elementary school is scheduled to begin in the coming months.

To celebrate the collaborative efforts of the Harris Family and Barber Valley Development (BVD), BSD hosted a media event at the site of the future school, located on the corner of E Barnside Way and E Haystack Street, and recognized the landmark donation.

"The neighborhood is extremely happy about how this has been developed," Mooney said.

BSD Board President, Dave Wagers, spoke at the event along with representatives from the Harris Family and BVD.

The Harris Family also presented BSD with a bronze relief of Dallas Harris, which will be incorporated into the school building and grounds during construction.

Watch more Local News: